Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Several hospitals in Gaza ‘directly hit’, says UN

Gaza’s largest hospital remains under siege as Israel intensifies attack around hospitals in Gaza.

a woman wearing black cries out surrounded by other people
By Mersiha GadzoVirginia PietromarchiPriyanka ShankarLyndal Rowlands and John Power
Published On 12 Nov 2023
  • The WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts inside al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza.
  • Several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza have been “directly hit” as Israel intensifies attacks around hospitals, the UN says. There are fears for hundreds of patients, including 37 premature babies in al-Shifa Hospital, as electricity fails in multiple hospitals.