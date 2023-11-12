Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Several hospitals in Gaza ‘directly hit’, says UN
Gaza’s largest hospital remains under siege as Israel intensifies attack around hospitals in Gaza.
- The WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts inside al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza.
- Several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza have been “directly hit” as Israel intensifies attacks around hospitals, the UN says. There are fears for hundreds of patients, including 37 premature babies in al-Shifa Hospital, as electricity fails in multiple hospitals.