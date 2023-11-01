Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Anger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

Aid groups condemn Israel’s bombing of Jabalia refugee camp as as phone, internet cut again in besieged enclave.

A Palestinian man cries while holding a dead child who was found under the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
A Palestinian man cries while holding a baby affected by an Israeli air strike in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday [Mohammed Dahman/AP]
By Ted RegenciaLyndal RowlandsMersiha Gadzo and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 1 Nov 2023