Israel-Hamas war live: Anger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp
Aid groups condemn Israel’s bombing of Jabalia refugee camp as as phone, internet cut again in besieged enclave.
- Humanitarian groups have condemned Israel’s attack on Jabalia refugee camp, saying the air raid should be a “wake-up call” to world leaders to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
- The director of the nearby Indonesian Hospital has said at least 50 people were killed and many others wounded in the attack; an Al Jazeera broadcast engineer lost 19 members of his family in the raid.