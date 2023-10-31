Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Civilians pay heavy price as Gaza bombing continues

Israel continues attacks on Gaza as PM Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire; Palestine Red Crescent reports ‘continuous’ artillery and air attacks near al-Quds Hospital.

People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids
By Hamza MohamedUmut Uras and Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 31 Oct 2023
  • The Palestine Red Crescent Society says Israeli attacks near al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City are causing “fear and panic” among displaced civilians and health workers.
  • Bombardments reported across the besieged territory as PM Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire.