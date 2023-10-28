Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: ‘Long and difficult’ fight as Israel pummels Gaza
Israeli ground troops battle Hamas fighters in Gaza as Israel carries out heaviest air raids and cuts communications.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Gaza war will be “long and difficult” as Israel steps up air attacks and “expands activities to the second stage”.
- Israel says its ground troops are fighting inside Gaza as it subjects the besieged territory to the heaviest bombardment since the war began. Hamas says its fighters have confronted Israeli troops in various locations.