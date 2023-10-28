Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Israel bombs areas close to Gaza’s al-Quds Hospital

Aerial attacks intensify after Israel orders ‘immediate’ evacuation of the hospital where thousands of Palestinians have taken shelter.

Video Duration 09 minutes 01 seconds
By Usaid SiddiquiArwa IbrahimDalia HatuqaLyndal RowlandsHamza MohamedVirginia Pietromarchi and Umut Uras
Published On 28 Oct 2023
  • Israel steps up strikes close to al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City after ordering its “immediate” evacuation; the World Health Organization says it is “deeply concerned”.
  • The United Nations chief has repeated call for a ceasefire to end “this nightmare for the people of Gaza, Israel”.