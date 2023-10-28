Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Israel bombs areas close to Gaza’s al-Quds Hospital
Aerial attacks intensify after Israel orders ‘immediate’ evacuation of the hospital where thousands of Palestinians have taken shelter.
- Israel steps up strikes close to al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City after ordering its “immediate” evacuation; the World Health Organization says it is “deeply concerned”.
- The United Nations chief has repeated call for a ceasefire to end “this nightmare for the people of Gaza, Israel”.