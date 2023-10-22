Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas says it battled Israeli troops inside Gaza

Group says fighters engaged Israeli soldiers who infiltrated Gaza; Israel says ground forces mounted limited raids.

A Palestinian carries a child pulled out of a building hit in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah
By Ted RegenciaLyndal RowlandsUmut UrasHamza Mohamed and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 22 Oct 2023
  • Both Israel and Hamas report overnight fighting inside Gaza as besieged enclave endures one of its bloodiest days.
  • Israel bombarded residential areas in Gaza including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations close to Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals. Health officials say hundreds killed in bombardment