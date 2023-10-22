Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas says it battled Israeli troops inside Gaza
Group says fighters engaged Israeli soldiers who infiltrated Gaza; Israel says ground forces mounted limited raids.
- Both Israel and Hamas report overnight fighting inside Gaza as besieged enclave endures one of its bloodiest days.
- Israel bombarded residential areas in Gaza including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations close to Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals. Health officials say hundreds killed in bombardment