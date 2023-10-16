Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza hospital attacked with thousands taking shelter

Israeli air strike hits the courtyard of al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza City where hundreds are seeking safety.

A Palestinian reacts amidst the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah
By Usaid SiddiquiEdna MohamedDalia HatuqaJoseph Stepansky and Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 16 Oct 2023
  •  An Israeli air strike has hit al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City where thousands of civilians are seeking medical treatment and shelter from relentless attacks. A UN-run school housing refugees also struck.
  • US President Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday, will emphasise its “right and duty” to defend itself from Hamas.