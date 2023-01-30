Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live: Fighting in Donetsk ‘very tough’ – Zelenskyy

As fighting rages in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian attacks kill three people in Kherson and one in Kharkiv.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks as he removes a grad rocket in a damaged house after an attack, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman removes a grad rocket from a damaged house in Kherson, Ukraine [Nacho Doce /Reuters]
By Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 30 Jan 2023
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation in the Donetsk region is “very tough”, with “constant attacks” in Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other areas, and urges for faster weapons supplies from Western allies.
  • Russian missile strikes have killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and one person in northeastern Kharkiv.