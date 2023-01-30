Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: Fighting in Donetsk ‘very tough’ – Zelenskyy
As fighting rages in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian attacks kill three people in Kherson and one in Kharkiv.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation in the Donetsk region is “very tough”, with “constant attacks” in Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other areas, and urges for faster weapons supplies from Western allies.
- Russian missile strikes have killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and one person in northeastern Kharkiv.