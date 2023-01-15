Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live: Death toll from attack in Dnipro rises

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 25 killed, 73 others wounded in Russian missile attack on apartment building.

By Mersiha Gadzo and Dalia Hatuqa
Published On 15 Jan 2023
|
Updated
an hour ago
  • Death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 25, regional council head Mykola Lukashuk says, while 73 people were injured.
  • Russia carried out three air raids, 57 missile attacks and 69 attacks from heavy weapon rocket salvo systems on Saturday, Ukraine’s top military command says.