Russia-Ukraine live: Death toll from attack in Dnipro rises
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 25 killed, 73 others wounded in Russian missile attack on apartment building.
- Death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 25, regional council head Mykola Lukashuk says, while 73 people were injured.
- Russia carried out three air raids, 57 missile attacks and 69 attacks from heavy weapon rocket salvo systems on Saturday, Ukraine’s top military command says.