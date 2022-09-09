Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Zelenskyy hails Kharkiv advances

Ukraine news from September 9: Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces have retaken dozens of settlements in northeast region.

A house damaged in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
A residential house damaged by shelling in the village of Hrakove, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, in the Kharkiv region, September 9, 2022 [Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters]
By Arwa Ibrahim and Jihan Abdalla
Published On 9 Sep 2022
  • Russia says it is dispatching reinforcements to the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine where Kyiv’s forces have announced robust gains as part of a broader counteroffensive.
  • A Moscow-installed official in the region, Vitaliy Ganchev, said that “fierce battles” were under way near the town of Balakliia that Ukraine said it had recaptured.