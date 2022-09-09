Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Zelenskyy hails Kharkiv advances
Ukraine news from September 9: Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces have retaken dozens of settlements in northeast region.
- Russia says it is dispatching reinforcements to the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine where Kyiv’s forces have announced robust gains as part of a broader counteroffensive.
- A Moscow-installed official in the region, Vitaliy Ganchev, said that “fierce battles” were under way near the town of Balakliia that Ukraine said it had recaptured.