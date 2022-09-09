Live updatesLive updates,
Queen Elizabeth II live news: World mourns monarch’s death
King Charles III to address the nation as thousands expected to gather in London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Mourners around the world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers and leaving messages at embassies and cathedrals as world leaders continue to send in their condolences.
-
King Charles III, who became the new monarch immediately after his mother’s death, will return to London, address the nation, and meet British Prime Minister Liz Truss.