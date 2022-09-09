Live updates,

Queen Elizabeth II live news: World mourns monarch’s death

King Charles III to address the nation as thousands expected to gather in London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

The world is commemorating the life of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at age 96 [Reuters]
By Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 9 Sep 2022

  • Mourners around the world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers and leaving messages at embassies and cathedrals as world leaders continue to send in their condolences.

  • King Charles III, who became the new monarch immediately after his mother’s death, will return to London, address the nation, and meet British Prime Minister Liz Truss.