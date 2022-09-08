Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: US to give over $2bn more in aid
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hails ‘demonstrable success’ by Ukrainian forces amid continuing counteroffensive.
- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced major new military aid worth more than $2bn for Ukraine and other European countries “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression”. The money is on top of a $675m package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armoured vehicles for Ukraine announced by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Thursday.
- Russia ally Belarus has launched military exercises near its border with Poland. The drills will focus on “liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy” and regaining control over border regions, the defence ministry said.