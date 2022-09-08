Live updatesLive updates,
Queen Elizabeth II live news: Concerns about health of UK monarch
Doctors are ‘concerned’ about the 96-year-old’s health and have advised she remains under medical supervision.
- The queen was “comfortable” and remained at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the palace said, as immediate family travelled to be by her side, including Prince Charles, heir to the British throne.