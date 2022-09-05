Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Risk of leak at plant looms again

Zelenskyy says Russian shelling brought the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘a step away from a radiation catastrophe’.

A satellite imagery shows an overview of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine, August 29, 2022 [Handout: Maxar Technologies/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky and Dalia Hatuqa
Published On 5 Sep 2022
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on Monday that a new cutoff of power connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station to the national grid had placed the plant for a second time “a step away from a radiation catastrophe”.
  • The final working reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from Ukraine’s grid after Russian shelling disrupted power lines, state nuclear operator Energoatom said.