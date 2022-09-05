Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Risk of leak at plant looms again
Zelenskyy says Russian shelling brought the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘a step away from a radiation catastrophe’.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on Monday that a new cutoff of power connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station to the national grid had placed the plant for a second time “a step away from a radiation catastrophe”.
- The final working reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from Ukraine’s grid after Russian shelling disrupted power lines, state nuclear operator Energoatom said.