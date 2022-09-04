Live updates,

Ukraine-Russia live: Germany unveils $65bn inflation-relief plan

Russia-appointed administration in Enerhodar city says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again struck by Ukrainian fire.

A banner reading "energy crisis, inflation, impoverishment = government failure" is put on a vehicle in Magdeburg, Germany.
By Mersiha Gadzo and Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 4 Sep 2022
  • The German government agrees on a $65bn (65 billion euros) plan to ease pressure on households as Russian gas supplies dwindle and energy bills soar.
  • Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany would have sufficient energy to see it through to next year after Russia stopped supplies of gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.