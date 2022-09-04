Live updatesLive updates,
Ukraine-Russia live: Germany unveils $65bn inflation-relief plan
Russia-appointed administration in Enerhodar city says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again struck by Ukrainian fire.
- The German government agrees on a $65bn (65 billion euros) plan to ease pressure on households as Russian gas supplies dwindle and energy bills soar.
- Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany would have sufficient energy to see it through to next year after Russia stopped supplies of gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.