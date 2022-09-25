Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Odesa bombed by Iranian drones – Kyiv
Ukrainian government says the southern port city of Odesa was attacked by Iran-made unmanned aerial vehicles, which Tehran denies are involved in the conflict.
- Ukrainian forces attacked areas around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with eight “kamikaze drones”, Russia’s defence ministry says.