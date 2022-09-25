Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Odesa bombed by Iranian drones – Kyiv

Ukrainian government says the southern port city of Odesa was attacked by Iran-made unmanned aerial vehicles, which Tehran denies are involved in the conflict.

A building burns after being hit in a Russian missile attack in the Odesa region last month [File: Armed Forces of Ukraine via Reuters]
By Umut Uras
Published On 25 Sep 2022
  • Ukraine says the southern port city of Odesa was hit by Iranian-made drones, two days after a similar Russian attack reportedly killed two civilians. Iran denies its drones are used in the conflict.
  • Ukrainian forces attacked areas around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with eight “kamikaze drones”, Russia’s defence ministry says.