Russia-Ukraine live news: Lavrov slams West for Russophobia
Russian FM criticises West for ‘grotesque’ fear of Russia, telling UN such states were seeking to ‘destroy’ his country.
- In a UN General Assembly speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticised Western nations for their “grotesque” fear of Russia, telling the United Nations that such states were seeking to “destroy” his country.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin signs amendments toughening punishment for voluntary surrender and refusal to fight by up to 10 years in prison just days after ordering a partial mobilisation.