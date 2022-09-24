Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Lavrov slams West for Russophobia

Russian FM criticises West for ‘grotesque’ fear of Russia, telling UN such states were seeking to ‘destroy’ his country.

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Mersiha Gadzo and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 24 Sep 2022
  • In a UN General Assembly speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticised Western nations for their “grotesque” fear of Russia, telling the United Nations that such states were seeking to “destroy” his country.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin signs amendments toughening punishment for voluntary surrender and refusal to fight by up to 10 years in prison just days after ordering a partial mobilisation.