Latest updates: World leaders address UN General Assembly

The United Nations’ annual summit returns in person for the first time in three years, with UN chief Antonio Guterres warning in his opening speech of an upcoming “winter of global discontent” from rising prices, a warming planet and deadly conflicts.

The 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting of world leaders convenes under the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has unleashed a global food crisis and opened fissures among leading powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.