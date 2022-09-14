Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Scholz, Putin discuss Ukraine war
Ukraine news from September 14: Vladimir Putin believes Russia was right to invade Ukraine, Olaf Scholz says, a day after the two leaders held a phone call.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin “unfortunately” does not seem to have realised yet that the decision to invade Ukraine is a mistake, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said, commenting on a phone call with Putin a day earlier.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the recaptured town of Izyum after Kyiv’s troops expelled Russian troops from swathes of territory.