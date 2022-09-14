Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Scholz, Putin discuss Ukraine war

Ukraine news from September 14: Vladimir Putin believes Russia was right to invade Ukraine, Olaf Scholz says, a day after the two leaders held a phone call.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking from lecterns during a press conference..
Russian President Vladimir Putin 'unfortunately' does not seem to have realised yet that the decision to invade Ukraine is a mistake, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, commenting on a phone call with Putin [File: Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via Reuters]
By Mersiha GadzoDavid Child and Dalia Hatuqa
Published On 14 Sep 2022
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin “unfortunately” does not seem to have realised yet that the decision to invade Ukraine is a mistake, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said, commenting on a phone call with Putin a day earlier.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the recaptured town of Izyum after Kyiv’s troops expelled Russian troops from swathes of territory.