Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv forces within 50km of border
Ukraine says its forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50km of the border with Russia.
- Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50km of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region, Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said.
- As the war in Ukraine marks 200 days, the military has reclaimed swaths of the south and the east in a long-anticipated counterattack that dealt a heavy blow to Russian forces.