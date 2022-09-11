Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv forces within 50km of border

Ukraine says its forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50km of the border with Russia.

Ukraine said its forces had recaptured more than 3,000sq km this month from Russian troops in a counteroffensive centred on the country's northeast [Handout/ General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/AFP]
By Arwa Ibrahim and Dalia Hatuqa
Published On 11 Sep 2022
  • Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50km of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region, Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said.
  • As the war in Ukraine marks 200 days, the military has reclaimed swaths of the south and the east in a long-anticipated counterattack that dealt a heavy blow to Russian forces.