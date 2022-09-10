Live updatesLive updates,
UK royals live news: King Charles III proclaimed new monarch
Proclamation announcing King Charles III as Britain’s new monarch read out in London and the UK’s other capital cities.
- King Charles III has been proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch in a ceremony followed by gun salutes and the reading of proclamations in London and across the four corners of the United Kingdom.
- The proclamation was read publicly in the other capital cities of the UK – Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales – and at other locations.