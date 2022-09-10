Live updates,

UK royals live news: King Charles III proclaimed new monarch

Proclamation announcing King Charles III as Britain’s new monarch read out in London and the UK’s other capital cities.

King Charles III
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
By Linah Alsaafin
Published On 10 Sep 2022
  • King Charles III has been proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch in a ceremony followed by gun salutes and the reading of proclamations in London and across the four corners of the United Kingdom.
  • The proclamation was read publicly in the other capital cities of the UK – Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales – and at other locations.