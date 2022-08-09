Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow slams Kyiv’s travel ban proposal

Ukraine says its troops have captured the town of Dovhenke from Russian forces and are advancing towards Izyum.

A woman walks past a gift shop in central Moscow on August 8, 2022, with T-shirts including ones bearing the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine. - The "Z", which has become a symbol of support for Russian military action in Ukraine, is widely used by Russian authorities and President Putin supporters, decorating building facades, bus doors, car windscreens and T-shirts. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
A woman walks past a gift shop in central Moscow on August 8, 2022, with T-shirts including ones bearing the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine [Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP]
By Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 9 Aug 2022
  • The Kremlin has dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal for a Western travel ban on Russians, saying the call is “irrational”.
  • Ukrainian troops have captured the town of Dovhenke in Kharkiv from Russian occupiers and are advancing towards Izyum, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.