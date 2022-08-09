Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow slams Kyiv’s travel ban proposal
Ukraine says its troops have captured the town of Dovhenke from Russian forces and are advancing towards Izyum.
- The Kremlin has dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal for a Western travel ban on Russians, saying the call is “irrational”.
- Ukrainian troops have captured the town of Dovhenke in Kharkiv from Russian occupiers and are advancing towards Izyum, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.