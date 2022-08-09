Live updates,

Kenya election live news: Close race expected as voting under way

Kenyans will vote for successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta following campaign season defined by economy and corruption.

Kenya election
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga waves to his supporters after casting his vote at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya [Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 9 Aug 2022
  • Kenyans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to select the successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
  • Cost of living, high unemployment and rampant corruption have dominated the campaign season, with top presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto pledging to address the country’s gaping inequality and focusing largely on domestic issues.