Kenya election live news: Close race expected as voting under way
Kenyans will vote for successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta following campaign season defined by economy and corruption.
- Kenyans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to select the successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
- Cost of living, high unemployment and rampant corruption have dominated the campaign season, with top presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto pledging to address the country’s gaping inequality and focusing largely on domestic issues.