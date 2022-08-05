Updates: Israel pounds Gaza; Palestinians respond with rockets
Gaza updates for August 5: Fear of escalation builds following Israel strike against Islamic Jihad leader.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired more than 100 rockets at Israel from the besieged Gaza Strip after Israel pounded the enclave with missile strikes, killing 10 people including a senior commander.
- Earlier on Friday, Israel launched a series of attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing Taysir al-Jabari, a commander of the Al Quds Brigades, the military arm of Islamic Jihad.