Russia-Ukraine updates: IAEA seeks ‘permanent presence’ at plant

IAEA nuclear inspectors arrived in southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia ahead of visit to Russian-held nuclear plant.

UN vehicles with members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission depart for visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
By Linah Alsaafin and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 31 Aug 2022
  • An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team that has set off from Kyiv to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to inspect for damage has arrived in the city.
  • The UN’s nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi says that he wants the mission to establish a ‘permanent presence’ at the site.