Russia-Ukraine updates: IAEA seeks ‘permanent presence’ at plant
IAEA nuclear inspectors arrived in southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia ahead of visit to Russian-held nuclear plant.
- An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team that has set off from Kyiv to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to inspect for damage has arrived in the city.
- The UN’s nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi says that he wants the mission to establish a ‘permanent presence’ at the site.