Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Kyiv starts counteroffensive in south

UN nuclear watchdog chief says the IAEA team is on its way to inspect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Kharkiv
People stand near a crater left by a night Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine August 27 [File: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters]
By Arwa Ibrahim and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 29 Aug 2022
  • Ukraine announces the start of a long-awaited counteroffensive to retake territory in the south seized by Russian forces since their invasion six months ago, a move reflecting Kyiv’s growing confidence as Western military aid flows in.
  • Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was hit with cluster munitions, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov has reported.