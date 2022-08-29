Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Kyiv starts counteroffensive in south
UN nuclear watchdog chief says the IAEA team is on its way to inspect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
- Ukraine announces the start of a long-awaited counteroffensive to retake territory in the south seized by Russian forces since their invasion six months ago, a move reflecting Kyiv’s growing confidence as Western military aid flows in.
- Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was hit with cluster munitions, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov has reported.