Iraq live news: Deadly clashes erupt after Muqtada al-Sadr quits

At least 30 people killed, hundreds hurt in demonstrations after Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr announces he is quitting politics permanently.

Supporters of Iraqi leader Muqtada al-Sadr storm the office of the prime minister [Ahmed Jalil/EPA]
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 29 Aug 2022
  • Powerful Iraqi leader Muqtada al-Sadr is going on a hunger strike until “violence and the use of weapons” ends, according to an allied legislator.
  • The move came after deadly violence erupted in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, amid protests by al-Sadr’s followers. At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded, according to a medical source.