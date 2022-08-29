Live updatesLive updates,
Iraq live news: Deadly clashes erupt after Muqtada al-Sadr quits
At least 30 people killed, hundreds hurt in demonstrations after Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr announces he is quitting politics permanently.
- Powerful Iraqi leader Muqtada al-Sadr is going on a hunger strike until “violence and the use of weapons” ends, according to an allied legislator.
- The move came after deadly violence erupted in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, amid protests by al-Sadr’s followers. At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded, according to a medical source.