Ukraine live news: UK ‘unclear’ if Russia can recruit more troops

Russian plans to increase armed forces by nearly 140,000 are unlikely to increase ‘combat power’ in Ukraine, UK says.

Ukraine
A Ukrainian man checks his destroyed house after a Russian strike in the city of Slovyansk, in eastern Ukraine [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 28 Aug 2022
  • The United Kingdom has said it is unclear how Russia will achieve a plan to increase its armed services by 140,000 personnel, saying the decree is unlikely to make meaningful progress in increasing Moscow’s “combat power” in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian and Russian officials again exchange blame for recent shelling near Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog await clearance to access the site.