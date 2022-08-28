Live updatesLive updates,
Ukraine live news: UK ‘unclear’ if Russia can recruit more troops
Russian plans to increase armed forces by nearly 140,000 are unlikely to increase ‘combat power’ in Ukraine, UK says.
- The United Kingdom has said it is unclear how Russia will achieve a plan to increase its armed services by 140,000 personnel, saying the decree is unlikely to make meaningful progress in increasing Moscow’s “combat power” in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian and Russian officials again exchange blame for recent shelling near Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog await clearance to access the site.