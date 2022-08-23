Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Zelenskyy vows to retake Crimea
UN condemns Russia-backed authorities for installing metal cages as part of tribunal for Ukrainian POWs.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to the Crimea Platform summit, has promised to do all he can to win back the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia eight years ago, and urged international allies to support the effort.
- A spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the building of metal cages by Russian-backed authorities for Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Mariupol is “humiliating”.