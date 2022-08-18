Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Zelenskyy meets Guterres

President Zelenskyy will meet with Turkish counterpart Erdogan and UN chief to discuss grain export and nuclear plant.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) in Lviv, Ukraine on August 18, 2022 [Ukrainian Presidency - Anadolu Agency]
By Linah Alsaafin
Published On 18 Aug 2022
  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged the United Nations to ensure the security of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant which is currently under Russian control in a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv.
  • The UN chief and Zelenskyy also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine to discuss grain exports, fighting at the Zaporizhzhia power plant and a diplomatic solution to the war.