Russia-Ukraine live news: Zelenskyy meets Guterres
President Zelenskyy will meet with Turkish counterpart Erdogan and UN chief to discuss grain export and nuclear plant.
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged the United Nations to ensure the security of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant which is currently under Russian control in a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv.
- The UN chief and Zelenskyy also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine to discuss grain exports, fighting at the Zaporizhzhia power plant and a diplomatic solution to the war.