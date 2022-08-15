Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Russia steps up assault in Donetsk
Ukrainian forces report an uptick in Russian shelling and attempts to advance on cities in the eastern Donetsk region.
- Ukrainian forces have reported renewed heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk, but said it had repelled many of the attacks.
- Russia, in a daily briefing on Sunday, said it has taken control of Udy, a village in the eastern Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, heavy fighting has focused on the village of Pisky, near Donetsk airport, according to the British Ministry of Defence.