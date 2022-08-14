Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine wheat ship docks in Turkey
First vessel carrying much-needed wheat to outside markets since start of war in Ukraine arrives in Istanbul for inspections.
-
The first ship carrying wheat to depart Ukraine under a United Nations-brokered deal has arrived in Turkey for inspections.
-
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says any Russian soldier who shoots at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant or uses it as cover would become a “special target”, as he repeated accusations that Moscow was using the plant as nuclear blackmail.