Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine wheat ship docks in Turkey

First vessel carrying much-needed wheat to outside markets since start of war in Ukraine arrives in Istanbul for inspections.

The Belize-flagged general cargo ship Sormovskiy 121 is seen at the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region
The Belize-flagged general cargo ship Sormovskiy 121 is seen at the sea port in Chornomorsk on Friday [File: Press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters]
By Arwa Ibrahim and Umut Uras
Published On 14 Aug 2022

  • The first ship carrying wheat to depart Ukraine under a United Nations-brokered deal has arrived in Turkey for inspections.

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says any Russian soldier who shoots at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant or uses it as cover would become a “special target”, as he repeated accusations that Moscow was using the plant as nuclear blackmail.