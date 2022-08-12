Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine asks to check on seized forces
Request follows allegations from Kyiv that Russian forces have tortured and executed captured soldiers.
- Concerned that captured Ukrainian soldiers may have been tortured and executed, Kyiv calls on the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross to inspect Russian prisoner-of-war camps.
- Recent explosions at a military base in annexed Crimea “significantly degraded” the Russian navy’s Black Sea aviation fleet, the United Kingdom says.