Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine asks to check on seized forces

Request follows allegations from Kyiv that Russian forces have tortured and executed captured soldiers.

An elderly woman is seen making her way through rubble in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region
Russia launched its bloody invasion of Ukraine nearly six months ago, on February 24 [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
By Usaid SiddiquiDavid Child and Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 12 Aug 2022
|
Updated
15 minutes ago
  • Concerned that captured Ukrainian soldiers may have been tortured and executed, Kyiv calls on the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross to inspect Russian prisoner-of-war camps.
  • Recent explosions at a military base in annexed Crimea “significantly degraded” the Russian navy’s Black Sea aviation fleet, the United Kingdom says.