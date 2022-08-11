Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Fighting rages in eastern town of Pisky
Pro-Russian separatists say front-line town of Pisky in the Donbas region has fallen under their control.
- Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky, as Russia pressed on with its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region.
- An official with the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic said Pisky was under the control of Russian and separatist forces. Ukrainian officials denied it had fallen.