Russia-Ukraine live news: Fighting rages in eastern town of Pisky

Pro-Russian separatists say front-line town of Pisky in the Donbas region has fallen under their control.

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces
Ukrainian soldiers at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in the village of Pisky in the Donetsk region [File: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters]
By Linah Alsaafin
Published On 11 Aug 2022
  • Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky, as Russia pressed on with its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region.
  • An official with the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic said Pisky was under the control of Russian and separatist forces. Ukrainian officials denied it had fallen.