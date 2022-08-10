Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Kyiv says warplanes destroyed in Crimea

Kyiv, which has stopped short of officially claiming an attack, announces losses for Russia in annexed Crimea.

Smoke is seen rising in the Crimean Peninsula following Tuesday's blasts at a Russian air base
Kyiv has been coy about the blasts, suggesting they could have been caused by incompetent management of the site [Reuters]
By David ChildJoseph Stepansky and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 10 Aug 2022
|
Updated
11 minutes ago
  • Ukraine’s air force says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed by explosions that rocked an airbase in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday.
  • The blasts, which Russia says were caused by detonations of stored ammunition, killed one person and wounded 14 others, according to the Black Sea peninsula’s governor.