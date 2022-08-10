Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Kyiv says warplanes destroyed in Crimea
Kyiv, which has stopped short of officially claiming an attack, announces losses for Russia in annexed Crimea.
- Ukraine’s air force says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed by explosions that rocked an airbase in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday.
- The blasts, which Russia says were caused by detonations of stored ammunition, killed one person and wounded 14 others, according to the Black Sea peninsula’s governor.