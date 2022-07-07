Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Ukraine war
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
Show more sections
Coronavirus
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
play
Live
Click here to search
search
UK politics latest updates: Boris Johnson says no new policies
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces his resignation at Downing Street in London, the United Kingdom [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
By
Joseph Stepansky
and
Tamila Varshalomidze
Published On 7 Jul 2022
7 Jul 2022
|
Updated:
11h ago
Click here to share on social media
share-grey
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will step down.
The embattled leader had faced a growing rebellion within his party over a series of scandals.
Read more