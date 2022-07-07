UK politics latest updates: Boris Johnson says no new policies

Boris Johnson announces resignation
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces his resignation at Downing Street in London, the United Kingdom [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky and Tamila Varshalomidze
Published On 7 Jul 2022
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will step down.
  • The embattled leader had faced a growing rebellion within his party over a series of scandals.