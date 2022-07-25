Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow intensifies attacks on Donetsk
- Russian air attacks have intensified in the Donetsk region, officials say, hitting the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka, as well as surrounding villages.
- Rescuers continue to search under the rubble for three more survivors in an arts and leisure centre in Chuhuiv, 40km (25 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, after at least 10 rockets were fired at the town by Russian troops.