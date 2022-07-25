Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow intensifies attacks on Donetsk

Ukraine's State Emergency Service members inspect an unexploded shell from a Smerch multiple launch rocket system inside a residential apartment, in Kramatorsk
Ukraine's State Emergency Service members inspect an unexploded shell from a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system inside a residential apartment, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on July 25, 2022 [Press service of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration/Handout via Reuters]
By Sasha Petrova and Joseph Stepansky
Published On 25 Jul 2022
  • Russian air attacks have intensified in the Donetsk region, officials say, hitting the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka, as well as surrounding villages.
  • Rescuers continue to search under the rubble for three more survivors in an arts and leisure centre in Chuhuiv, 40km (25 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, after at least 10 rockets were fired at the town by Russian troops.