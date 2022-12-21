Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: ‘On my way to the US’, tweets Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian president will meet US counterpart Joe Biden in his first known overseas trip since the Russian invasion.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to Washington, DC for meetings with his counterpart Joe Biden and legislators at the US Congress, says the White House.
- “On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account.