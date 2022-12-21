Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: ‘On my way to the US’, tweets Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president will meet US counterpart Joe Biden in his first known overseas trip since the Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen visiting Ukrainian troops
Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to the front-line city of Bakhmut on Tuesday [File: Leo Correa/AP]
By Hamza Mohamed
Published On 21 Dec 2022
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to Washington, DC for meetings with his counterpart Joe Biden and legislators at the US Congress, says the White House.
  • “On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account.