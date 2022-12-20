Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live: Putin asks forces to secure nation’s borders

Russian president orders federal security to surveil Russians and nation’s borders to combat ’emergence of new threats’.

A picture taken on December 19, 2022 shows the Russian-controlled Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
A pedestrian walks by a destroyed building in the Russian-controlled Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine [Stringer/AFP]
By Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 20 Dec 2022
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin says the situation in four areas of Ukraine is “extremely difficult” as he ordered the Federal Security Service (FSB) to step up surveillance to secure its borders and combat new threats.
  • Putin has instructed security services to keep greater control of society and root out “traitors, spies and saboteurs”, the country’s news agencies reported.