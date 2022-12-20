Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: Putin asks forces to secure nation’s borders
Russian president orders federal security to surveil Russians and nation’s borders to combat ’emergence of new threats’.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says the situation in four areas of Ukraine is “extremely difficult” as he ordered the Federal Security Service (FSB) to step up surveillance to secure its borders and combat new threats.
- Putin has instructed security services to keep greater control of society and root out “traitors, spies and saboteurs”, the country’s news agencies reported.