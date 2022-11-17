Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: Biden refutes Zelenskyy’s missile claim
US President Joe Biden disputes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comment that the missile that landed in Poland was not of Ukrainian origin.
- US President Joe Biden has disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comment that the missile that crashed in Poland on Tuesday was not of Ukrainian origin.
- NATO and Poland have concluded the missile that struck near the Ukrainian border, killing two people was probably a stray one fired by Ukraine’s air defences.