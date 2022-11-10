Ukraine latest updates: Russia under pressure, NATO says
Ukraine news from November 10: NATO chief says if Russian troops fully withdraw, it would be ‘another victory’ for Kyiv.
- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia is under heavy pressure in Ukraine and he hopes the retreat of Moscow’s troops from the regional capital of Kherson signals “another victory” for Kyiv.
- An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia wants to turn Kherson into a “city of death” after retreating.