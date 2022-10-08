Live updatesLive updates,
Ukraine-Russia live news: Moscow names new general to lead war
Air Force General Sergey Surovikin appointed as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.
- Russia’s Defence Ministry names Air Force General Sergey Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Moscow’s third senior military appointment in the space of a week.
- Moscow says three people have been found dead so far as a result of a blast on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea.