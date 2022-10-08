Live updates,

Ukraine-Russia live news: Moscow names new general to lead war

Air Force General Sergey Surovikin appointed as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Pro-Russian troops are seen driving a tank in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region
The appointment follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the commanders of two of Russia's five military regions, as its forces have suffered a series of dramatic reverses in northeastern and southern Ukraine in recent weeks. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
By Umut Uras and Hamza Mohamed
Published On 8 Oct 2022
  • Russia’s Defence Ministry names Air Force General Sergey Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Moscow’s third senior military appointment in the space of a week.
  • Moscow says three people have been found dead so far as a result of a blast on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea.