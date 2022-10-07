Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: 11 killed in Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv

Kyiv says at least 11 killed in alleged Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, while five die in Kherson, according to Moscow-backed officials.

Zaporizhzhia
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike [Stringer/Reuters]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 7 Oct 2022
  • The death toll from Thursday’s alleged Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia city has risen to 11 people, according to Ukrainian officials who say civilians are among the dead.
  • At least five civilians were killed as Ukrainian forces shelled a bus in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson, say Moscow-installed authorities.