Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: 11 killed in Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv
Kyiv says at least 11 killed in alleged Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, while five die in Kherson, according to Moscow-backed officials.
- The death toll from Thursday’s alleged Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia city has risen to 11 people, according to Ukrainian officials who say civilians are among the dead.
- At least five civilians were killed as Ukrainian forces shelled a bus in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson, say Moscow-installed authorities.