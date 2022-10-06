Live updatesLive updates,
Ukraine live news: IAEA rejects Russian control of nuclear plant
It’s ‘obvious’ Russian-controlled nuclear power plant belongs to Ukraine, head of IAEA says.
- Head of the the UN’s nuclear watchdog says during a visit to Kyiv that it is “obvious” that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant belongs to Ukraine.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of “nuclear blackmail”, a day after Moscow and Kyiv sparred over control of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.