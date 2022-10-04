Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Maps show rapid pullbacks by Russians
Newly published Russian defence ministry maps appear to show rapid withdrawals by Moscow’s forces from areas where they have been facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
- Russian defence ministry maps appear to show rapid withdrawals by Moscow’s forces from areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a decree ruling out direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart.