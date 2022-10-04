Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Maps show rapid pullbacks by Russians

Newly published Russian defence ministry maps appear to show rapid withdrawals by Moscow’s forces from areas where they have been facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive on a road between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive on a road between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine, October 4, 2022 [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
By Dalia Hatuqa and David Child
Published On 4 Oct 2022
Updated
2 minutes ago
  • Russian defence ministry maps appear to show rapid withdrawals by Moscow’s forces from areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a decree ruling out direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart.