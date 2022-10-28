Latest Ukraine updates: Millions face power cuts, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine news from October 28: About four million people face rolling blackouts due to Moscow’s bombing campaign, Ukrainian president says, as officials in Kyiv warn of ‘unprecedented’ outages.
- Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia’s bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, as officials in Kyiv warn of “unprecedented” outages.
- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow, says the war has ruptured those hopes and warns of “harder years” to come in Europe.