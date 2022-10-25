Latest Ukraine updates: Moscow raises ‘dirty bomb’ claim at UN
Ukraine news from October 25: Moscow warns UNSC Kyiv is preparing to use a ‘dirty bomb’, an allegation dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials.
- Ukraine’s nuclear agency warns Russian forces may be preparing a “terrorist act” with materials at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
- The allegation comes as Russia takes its accusation that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” to the United Nations Security Council, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body.