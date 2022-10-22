Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Kherson residents told to leave

Ukraine news from October 22: Russian occupation authorities cite ‘increased danger of massive shelling’ as Ukrainian forces continue the offensive.

Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson wait to board a bus heading to Crimea, in the town of Oleshky [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 22 Oct 2022
Updated
11 hours ago
  • Russian occupation authorities in the city of Kherson have warned civilians to leave “immediately” as Ukrainian forces advanced on the city in what is expected to be a major confrontation.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia fired 36 rockets overnight in a “massive attack” aimed at energy infrastructure.