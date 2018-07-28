Profile: Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, universally known as IBK, who was elected in 2013 with more than 75 percent of the vote in the second round, is seeking re-election the country's leader in Sunday's vote.

The 73-year-old is likely to win again despite competition from 23 candidates, including his main challenger 68-year-old Soumaila Cisse - his rival in 2013.

Cisse has criticised Keita for not addressing Mali's rising insecurity. Ethnic killings and armed forces abuses have become a defining feature of Keita's presidency, despite thousands of French troops deployed since 2013 to contain the violence.

Before becoming the president, Keita served as Mali's prime minister from 1994 to 2000 before heading the country's National Assembly for five years assuming this role in 2002.

Keita was born in Koutiala in central Mali and was educated at Paris's Sorbonne University and Lycee Askia-Mohamed in Bamako, the Malian capital.

He holds degrees in history, political science and international relations.

After completing his studies, Keita worked as a researcher at the National Centre for Scientific Research (known in French as Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique - CNRS), a public organisation under the responsibility of the French ministry of higher education and research.

Keita returned to Mali in 1986 and worked as a technical consultant for the European Development Fund, launching the first small-scale development programme for the European Union's aid activities in Mali.

Model of democracy

In 2013, IBK campaigned on pledges to restore Mali's honour as a model for democracy in West Africa where political instability was still a problem.

Having stood up to strikes and student protests when he was prime minister, he had a reputation for firmness that many Malians believed was needed to restore the rule of law across the divided nation.

A nationalist with a popular touch, Keita avoided strongly criticising the leaders of a March 2012 coup which overthrew former President Amadou Toumani Toure, amid widespread frustration at his government's corruption and failure to tackle poverty.

He withdrew his RPM party from an anti-junta coalition in May 2012, saying that the handling of the Mali crisis had infringed upon national sovereignty.

He pledged "zero tolerance" for corruption - echoing the words of coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo.

A founding member of the ADMA party, historically Mali's largest, Keita befriended Alpha Oumar Konare, who was elected president after Traore was toppled in a 1991 coup.

Konare then promoted him steadily from ambassador to Ivory Coast, to foreign minister and ultimately prime minister.

Keita quit ADEMA to found his own party, finishing third in the 2002 presidential election won by Toure, the president who was toppled a decade later.