Jonas ​Gahr Store says incident happened when jet ⁠⁠carrying Ukrainian president took off from Moldova.

Share Zelenskyy’s plane ‘almost hit’ by drone on way to Oslo, Norwegian PM says on social media

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has said a plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Moldova to Oslo was almost hit by a drone.

Zelenskyy, whose country has been fighting a Russian invasion that began in February 2022, arrived in Norway’s capital on Tuesday evening to attend the funeral of Norway’s King Harald V.

“His flight was almost hit by a drone when it was taking off from Moldova,” Store told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday. “That is the reality he lives in.”

Store did not say what his source was for this information or how close the ‌drone ‌was.

While in Oslo, Zelenskyy held talks with Store, with the two leaders also meeting defence industry executives to discuss advancing a European anti-ballistic system codenamed FREYJA.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said the meeting focused on dividing responsibilities between governments and defence companies and agreeing on steps needed to produce the first practical results from the programme.

“We expect to see the first practical results. I am grateful to Norway for hosting this meeting. I thank our partners for their readiness to work together. Protecting Europe’s skies is our shared responsibility,” said the Ukrainian president.

His comments came as Ukrainian regional officials said at least eight people were killed in Russian attacks on Wednesday, including along the Ukraine-Moldova border and in the southeast.